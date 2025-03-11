Expo 2025 to feature Azerbaijan's national pavilion opening

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. On April 13, the Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025 will open in Osaka, Japan, under the theme "Designing the Future Society for Our Lives", Trend reports.

Azerbaijan, which has successfully participated in World Expos since 2000, will once again be represented with a national pavilion.

Azerbaijan’s national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, will be located in the "Connecting Lives" section of the Expo and will showcase the theme "Seven Bridges for Sustainability".

Inspired by the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi’s poem "Seven Beauties", the pavilion will highlight Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, technological progress, and commitment to sustainable development while also emphasizing the importance of dialogue. The concept reflects the belief that connections and communication are key to building a more harmonious and sustainable future.

The three-story pavilion features a façade decorated with intricate lattice motifs, reflecting Azerbaijan’s traditional craftsmanship and artistic heritage. Inside, visitors will embark on a journey through seven thematic areas, each symbolizing one of the "Seven Beauties", covering cultural diversity, heritage, traditional arts, architectural landmarks, sustainability, natural resources, sports, and tourism.

A key feature of the pavilion will be three symbolic trees representing Azerbaijan and Japan: the "Azerbaijan Tree", the "Japan Tree", and the "Friendship Tree", which embodies the fusion of both nations' traditions.

In 2022, Azerbaijan’s Commissioner-General for Expo 2025 and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov, signed an agreement on the country’s participation with Expo 2025 Secretary-General Hiroyuki Ishige and Commissioner-General Koji Haneda. Azerbaijan was the first country to sign a participation agreement for Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025, highlighting its strong ties with Japan and commitment to the World Expo movement.

Spanning over 155 hectares, Expo 2025 will bring together representatives from 165 countries and seven international organizations. Recognized as a major platform for advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the Expo is expected to attract 28 million visitors over its 184-day duration.

The official Expo 2025 mascot is a unique water-based creature that symbolizes the rhythm of sustainable life. Until October 13, millions of visitors will have the opportunity to explore exhibits and collaborate in shaping the future. The Expo will serve as a global hub for knowledge exchange and innovation, fostering new ideas to address the world’s most pressing challenges.