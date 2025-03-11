Azerbaijan, Spain brainstorm Middle Corridor cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan and Spain discussed issues of digitalization and transport, including cooperation on the Middle Corridor, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said on Facebook, Trend reports.

"We met with Spain’s Secretary of State for Trade Amparo López Senovilla who is on visit to our country.

We discussed issues of digitalization and transport between the two countries, including cooperation on the Middle Corridor.

At the same time, we exchanged views on increasing the frequency of weekly flights as well as cooperation with Spanish companies in the field of railway and metro transport," the minister added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that passes through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional North and South corridors.

The route starts in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then continues through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor provides a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.

