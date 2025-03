BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. 73 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting Moscow were shot down, the Russian capital's Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a post on social media, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Defense's air defense continues to repel the attack on Moscow. To date, seventy-three enemy UAVs targeting the city have been destroyed," he wrote.

Sobyanin added that relevant services are currently working at the scene.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel