Azerbaijan-Spain inaugural Strategic Economic Dialogue concludes with MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The 1st meeting of the Strategic Economic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Spain has taken place in Baku, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We met with Amparo López Senovilla, Spain’s Secretary of State for Trade, to discuss prospects for strengthening economic cooperation between our countries. We also highlighted the significance of the Azerbaijan-Spain Business Forum and the 1st meeting of the Strategic Economic Dialogue, both held today, in fostering collaboration between our business communities," the minister pointed out.

He mentioned that as part of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strategic Economic Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Business of Spain.

"The implementation of this agreement will foster diversified collaboration, strengthen bilateral business ties, enhance investment flows, and facilitate technology and knowledge transfer, expertise exchange, and joint initiatives," the minister underscored.

