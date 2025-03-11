Azerbaijan extends list of officials provided with government communications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending some decrees in connection with the implementation of the decree "On some measures to improve governance in the field of civil aviation", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the chairman of the board of the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has been added to the "List of officials provided with government communications".

The chairman of the board of the agency has also been added to the "List of officials provided with mobile special state communications".