Birbank Spring Lottery: Super Prize — Toyota Corolla

Birbank is making this spring unforgettable for its customers. From March 11 to May 15, 2025, customers who receive a cash loan or credit card via Birbank’s online channels will be eligible to participate in the “Birbank Spring Lottery.”

To take part in the lottery, it is enough to get a cash loan through the m10 app, or a cash loan, Birbank Star credit card, or any Birbank installment card through the Birbank app, birbank.az, or kapitalbank.az, or to get a loan from Umico.az.



According to the lottery terms, customers receive 1 chance for every 1000 AZN issued. Customers who receive multiple loans or cards at the same time will get a separate participation chance for each product. Additionally, every purchase of 1000 AZN made with a loan from Umico.az, a Birbank Star card, or a Birbank installment card during the lottery period on the Umico online sales platform gives an extra chance to win.

At the end of the lottery, only 100 of the thousands of lucky customers will win. Among them, 45 people will receive a 50 AZN coupon from “Bravo” market, 25 people a 200 AZN gift card from “Kontakt Home,” 15 people a 300 AZN domestic travel package from “PASHA Travel,” 10 people an “Apple Watch Series 8,” and 4 people an “iPhone 16 Pro” mobile phone. One person will win the grand prize of the lottery — a “Toyota Corolla” car.

The lottery will be held on June 5, 2025. Winners will be selected randomly, and the selection process will be broadcast live on Birbank’s official social media accounts.

Birbank, known for delivering the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through its mobile app with over 3 million active users, 119 branches, and 54 departments, making it the largest branch network in Azerbaijan. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country's first bank and it's a part of Pasha Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution.