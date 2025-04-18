Ukraine, US sign memorandum on agreement on mineral resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Ukraine and US have signed memorandum on agreement on mineral resources, First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page, Trend reports.

She said that Ukraine took a step towards concluding a joint economic partnership agreement with the United States.

"Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum confirming the constructive joint work of our teams and the intention to put an end to this and conclude an agreement that will be beneficial to both our peoples," minister noted.