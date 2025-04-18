ADB’s CATS system nears completion in Azerbaijan, set to transform transit trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program is advancing with the CAREC Advanced Transit System/ Information Common Exchange (CATS/ICE) initiative, Trend reports.

During a seminar on "Digital Customs and Media" organized by the State Customs Committee and the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, officials provided updates on the project.

The CATS system, which aims to enhance electronic declarations and guarantees, is currently being tested in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

"Subsequently, observer countries such as Turkmenistan, Pakistan, and Türkiye are expected to join this initiative. We initiated simulations immediately after signing the protocol, and we are now in the final stages. The system is ready, but a legal framework is required to move forward," an official stated. The framework will be formalized through an agreement, which will be sent to the participating countries for ratification. Once completed, the system will officially launch

The implementation of this system is expected to simplify the declaration process and offer technical solutions to address financial risks," the seminar noted.

