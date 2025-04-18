KazTransOil bolsters production division with new deputy general director appointment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 18. According to the decision of the Board of Directors of JSC "KazTransOil," effective from April 21, 2025, Nurlan Kushzhanov has been appointed Deputy General Director for Production and elected to the Board of Directors of JSC "KazTransOil," Trend reports.

“Nurlan Kushzhanov started his career in 2001 as an electrician, a master for overhead lines and electrochemical protection at the Zhezkazgan Pipeline Management of JSC 'KazTransOil.' From 2017 to 2020, he headed the Eastern Operating Services Department and the Pavlodar Pipeline Management of JSC 'KazTransOil.' From July 2020 until his current appointment, he served as the Director of the Operations Department of JSC 'KazTransOil,'" says the company’s statement.

Based on the decision of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors of “KazTransOil” JSC now consists of seven people: Arman Kasenov (Chairman of the Board), Abai Beisembaev, Nurlan Kushzhanov, Amirzhan Ospanov, Almas Ungarsynov, Zhaidarman Isakov, and Gaziz Koshanov.