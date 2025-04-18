World Bank, IFC share insights on enhancing investment projects in Uzbekistan

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 18. A seminar titled “Modernization of Investment Project Management in State-Owned Enterprises of Uzbekistan” was held at the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The event, organized by the ministry in collaboration with UzAssets JSC, aimed to address key issues in investment project management within state-owned enterprises, as well as to exchange international experiences and practical recommendations.

UzAssets JSC leadership emphasized the paradigm shift in capital allocation strategies across 22 state-owned enterprises. Strategic imperatives encompass the deployment of a project-centric methodology alongside the digital transformation of capital allocation workflows.

Representatives from the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) contributed valuable insights, sharing recommendations and experiences on improving investment management in state-owned enterprises.

International best practices were also presented during the seminar. KPMG showcased key approaches to planning, monitoring, and implementing investment projects at a global level. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) provided an analysis of the current state of investment project management in Uzbekistan’s state-owned enterprises, offering specific recommendations aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of the investment process.

The event culminated in a synergistic dialogue, wherein stakeholders engaged in a robust exchange of ideations and delineated potential avenues for enhanced collaboration in the execution of innovative management paradigms aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and fostering sustainable development initiatives.

