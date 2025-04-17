President of Russia receives Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin received Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin, the Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports

“President Putin today received in the Kremlin the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi,” he said.

The Iranian minister is on a visit to Moscow. The agenda of his consultations with his Russian counterparts includes “promotion of bilateral relations, regional cooperation and interaction in the international arena.”

Meanwhile, discussions on the progress of talks between Tehran and Washington over Iran's nuclear program are also possible.

Araghchi earlier stated that he plans to deliver a message to Putin from the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.