Azerbaijan's Baku districts to undergo extensive beautification under new project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Beautification work will be carried out in a number of districts of Baku, Trend reports.

The project will cover the Narimanov, Nasimi, Sabail, Khatai, and Sabunchu districts.

Repair, reconstruction, and beautification activities will be carried out on sidewalks, courtyards, parks, and gardens in the mentioned districts.

In this regard, the relevant work has already been started by the Baku City Construction and Repair Limited Liability Company, a business account under the authority of the head of the Baku City Executive Power.

The institution is currently looking for a company to carry out the mentioned work.

At the same time, the institution predicted that the mentioned work would cost 32 million manat ($19 million).

