Kazakhstan, Russia note development of multifaceted cooperation between countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hold a telephone conversation with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Akorda's press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the parties noted the progressive development of Kazakh-Russian multifaceted cooperation and discussed the progress of implementing agreements previously reached at the highest level.

"Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the energy sector. The heads of state exchanged views on current international issues and discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings," the report says.