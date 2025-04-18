Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Breakdown of oil product exports via Kulevi terminal in 2024 (Exclusive)

Oil&Gas Materials 18 April 2025 08:19 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: SOCAR

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has provided the breakdown of oil products’ exports via its Kulevi terminal in 2024.

The company told Trend that the volume of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) of Azerbaijani origin transported via the terminal reached 90,800 tons, marking an increase of 19,500 tons compared to 2023.

In addition to ULSD, several other Azerbaijani-origin oil products were successfully exported through Kulevi in 2024:

Oil Product

Export Volume (tons)

Methanol

484,900

Vacuum gas oil

215,800

Diesel

25,500

Liquid pyrolysis tar

89,700

Fuel oil (mazut)

24,900

Heavy pyrolysis tar

10,600

Naphtha

8,600

Pyrolysis gases

3,200

The Kulevi Terminal and Sea Port, which has been operated by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan since its launch on May 16, 2008, plays a pivotal role in the transportation and transshipment of hydrocarbons and petrochemical products.

The terminal provides a comprehensive range of services, including the receipt of goods via rail, transportation to storage tanks, safekeeping, loading onto vessels, and the overall operation of port facilities.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn

