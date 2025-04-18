Breakdown of oil product exports via Kulevi terminal in 2024 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has provided the breakdown of oil products’ exports via its Kulevi terminal in 2024.
The company told Trend that the volume of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) of Azerbaijani origin transported via the terminal reached 90,800 tons, marking an increase of 19,500 tons compared to 2023.
In addition to ULSD, several other Azerbaijani-origin oil products were successfully exported through Kulevi in 2024:
|
Oil Product
|
Export Volume (tons)
|
Methanol
|
484,900
|
Vacuum gas oil
|
215,800
|
Diesel
|
25,500
|
Liquid pyrolysis tar
|
89,700
|
Fuel oil (mazut)
|
24,900
|
Heavy pyrolysis tar
|
10,600
|
Naphtha
|
8,600
|
Pyrolysis gases
|
3,200
The Kulevi Terminal and Sea Port, which has been operated by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan since its launch on May 16, 2008, plays a pivotal role in the transportation and transshipment of hydrocarbons and petrochemical products.
The terminal provides a comprehensive range of services, including the receipt of goods via rail, transportation to storage tanks, safekeeping, loading onto vessels, and the overall operation of port facilities.
