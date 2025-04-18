Russia-Iran partnership strengthened amid Western restrictions - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Russia and Iran have strengthened their cooperation since the West imposed unilateral sanctions, long before the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed or ratified, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Lavrov emphasized that their collaboration began from the very first days of the sanctions.

He pointed out that despite the formalities of the agreement, their partnership had already been solidified through practical steps, such as financial and banking systems, logistics chains, and other mechanisms that protect both countries' trade and investments from illegal restrictions.

Lavrov stressed that while political work on the international stage continued, Russia and Iran had been consistently and effectively enhancing their bilateral ties, with the agreement simply underscoring their unwavering determination to further develop their strategic friendship in all areas.