Azerbaijani official details new status quo in South Caucasus

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan has created a new status quo in the South Caucasus region based on the principles of international law and territorial integrity, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Garabagh University during the visit of the diplomatic corps representatives to Khankendi city.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan managed to put an end to the conflict thanks to responsible governance.

"The Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions are entering a historical stage of reconstruction, transformation, and restoration.

Persons who have committed crimes against Azerbaijan, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, are already accountable before the law. Currently, trials are ongoing in Azerbaijan.

We hope that justice will prevail as a result of transparent and open trials. Azerbaijan has created a new status quo in the South Caucasus region based on the principles of international law and territorial integrity," he added.

