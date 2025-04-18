Azerbaijani lands' liberation from occupation epitomizes people's unwavering faith in triumph of justice - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Thanks to the Victory won in the 44-day Second Karabakh War of 2020, Azerbaijan was able to liberate its territories from 30 years of occupation, restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and revitalize life on these lands. This is the embodiment of our people's unwavering faith in the victory of justice and their determination to restore it, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the solemn session of IPA CIS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism.

The Speaker emphasized that all the great victories won by the nations due to their great efforts are, first of all, the result of endless faith in such a supreme value as justice and efforts aimed at its restoration. Ultimately, it is this faith that becomes the main source of inspiration for the Great Victory.