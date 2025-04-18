The Yelo Bank Shopping Festival continues!

Attention, shopping enthusiasts! The Yelo Bank Shopping Festival is still going strong with excitement, and there are only 10 days left to take advantage of amazing discounts on your favorite brands. Until April 27, enjoy up to 50% off at the city's major shopping centers and well-known stores, 5% cashback with Yelo cards, and interest-free installment options for up to 24 months with the Yelo Installment Card!

Don't have a Yelo card? Order your Yelo card online before the festival ends, and we’ll deliver it to your address for free. You can find the full list of participating brands here: http://bit.ly/festivalyelo.

Please note that the Yelo Bank Shopping Festival is held in partnership with the Azerbaijan Fashion Retail Associaction.

Don’t miss out—take advantage of the festival before it ends! For more information, feel free to contact the 981 Call Center. Order your Yelo card online: http://bit.ly/yelokart.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!