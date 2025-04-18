Baku hosts inauguration of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. An opening ceremony of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy 2025 has today been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The event started with presentation of the participating countries and their flags.

Addressing the event, Fatima Shafizada, Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, noted that Baku is hosting this competition for the 9th time. She described gymnastics as a symbol of elegance and beauty, wishing success to all athletes participating in the tournament.

Following the remarks, the World Cup was declared open.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played and the event continued with the artistic part.

Gymnasts from 39 countries compete for medals in the tournament.

Athletes demonstrate their skills on individual and all-around disciplines.

Azerbaijan is represented by Kamilla Seyidzade and Zohra Jafarova, who performed in the rhythmic program, and the group exercises team.