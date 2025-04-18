Tajikistan, KOICA mull over transport cooperation plans for 2025

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 18. Tajikistan’s Minister of Transport Azim Ibrohim, South Korea’s Ambassador Jeong Song Sik and KOICA country director Kang Seung Hun outlined cooperation plans for 2025, Trend reports via the Tajik ministry.

The sides also discussed progress on joint projects, including two completed in 2024: the first stage of the preliminary study on a metro system in Dushanbe and a logistics development project.

They also reviewed an ongoing feasibility study for a 51-km railway line between Jaloliddini Balkhi and Nizhniy Pyandzh, considered a strategic regional project. A future feasibility study for the Dushanbe metro is also planned.

During the talks, Ibrohim emphasized the importance of expanding rail and road infrastructure to transform Tajikistan into a regional transit hub. He noted that the country’s landlocked status makes transport development a top national priority.

In turn, South Korea’s ambassador welcomed the growing partnership and confirmed Korea’s interest in supporting the Dushanbe metro project beyond the feasibility stage. Both sides expressed readiness to deepen cooperation and achieve new milestones in 2025.

