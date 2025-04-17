Azerbaijani parliament speaker shares views in Russia's St. Petersburg talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The working visit of Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova to St. Petersburg of the Russian Federation continues, a source in the parliament told Trend.

As part of the visit, on April 17, Gafarova has taken part in the meeting of the Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS PA).

The meeting reviewed the work carried out by the Assembly during the reporting period, the events implemented and other organizational matters.

Gafarova shared her views on the topics under discussion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel