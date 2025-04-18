Tajik ambassador commends rapid development of Azerbaijan's Karabakh

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 18. We are witnessing the rapid development of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the Ambassador of Tajikistan Ilhom Abdurakhmon said during a familiarization visit of the foreign diplomatic corps to Khankendi, Trend reports.

"This is not our first time in Karabakh. Last year, we had the opportunity to visit this region together with our colleagues from the diplomatic corps and heads of diplomatic missions. This year, we have visited here several times - in Shusha, Aghdam, and Zangilan. Now we have the opportunity to see with our own eyes how Khankendi is developing.

We are witnessing the rapid pace of development of the region. We sincerely wish prosperity to Azerbaijan. This region will continue to develop, and we will see many local residents and foreign visitors here," the diplomat said.

To note, on the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the organization of familiarization visits of the foreign diplomatic corps to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan continues.

More than 100 diplomats and military attachés from 33 countries and seven international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan are taking part in the visit. The purpose of the visit is to familiarize foreign diplomats with the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Khankendi and the conditions created for the students of Garabagh University.

