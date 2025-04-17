Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Slovakia debate prospects for military-technical co-op (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 17 April 2025
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ As part of an official visit to the Slovak Republic, a delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited a Slovak defense industry company and military training center, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Following a briefing for the Azerbaijani delegation on the military companies’ activities and weapons, and military products manufactured there, the sides discussed prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.
On the same day, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Military Technical and Testing Institute Záhorie and the Slovak Defense Ministry’s Training Centre Lešť.

After the Azerbaijani delegation was provided with detailed information about the institute's activities, the military equipment in the armament was demonstrated.

Then, information on the activities of the Training Centre Lešť was provided, security issues were discussed, and a briefing on the development of the Slovak Armed Forces was presented.

