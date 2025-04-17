Azerbaijan, Italy deliberate on strengthening military ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. In accordance with the plan of bilateral military cooperation for 2024-2025 signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Italian Republic, an expert meeting on the cooperation sphere was held between the representatives of the Air Forces of both countries, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues of military cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Italian Air Forces, as well as exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

During the expert meeting, the importance of holding such events in order to exchange experience was emphasized.