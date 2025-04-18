Trial of person for hacking data of Israeli and US companies continues in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ The subsequent court hearing occurred in the criminal case involving Tural Aliyev, Executive Director of Zeromap LLC, who was apprehended following an operation by the Azerbaijani State Security Service, who is charged with developing software for remote access to mobile phones and other electronic devices, as well as unlawfully acquiring computer data, Trend reports.

At the Yasamal District Court, during the hearing presided over by Judge Rashad Javadzade, the defendant’s lawyer requested that his client be allowed to testify again, as he had newly joined the case.

Tural Aliyev gave a new statement.

He noted that his activities focused on system security testing.

“I plead guilty to attempting unauthorized access to the server of Ultra Technologies LLC. I just wanted to gain a reputation in this field, so I surrounded myself with experienced individuals. At the same time, I tested the security of various company servers,” he said.

The judge asked him questions regarding the equipment found on him at the time of arrest and the software installed on those devices.

In response to the lawyer’s question, “Did you intend to unlawfully access ‘Ultra Technologies’ LLC systems?” Tural Aliyev stated that his goal was solely testing.

“I'm an expert. Testing is part of my job. I got to know this company through a forum where hundreds of people like me were participating. During the test, I found some vulnerabilities,” he pointed out.

Aliyev said he considers himself partially guilty because he did not physically enter the system of Ultra Technologies.

“I didn’t secretly access their servers. I only conducted tests. However, the login credentials remained on my device. When the device was reactivated, it automatically logged in.”

He added that the software he used was audit-type and that he informed companies when he found vulnerabilities.

“The software I developed was a major project for Azerbaijan. I needed to build a name for myself. I also informed Hikmat Abdullayev, head of the Idrak company, about the software. I stored it on my own equipment.”

The court also revealed that the defendant had communicated with an individual known as “User Elshan” and discussed intrusions into company systems. VPN was used for privacy.

It was determined that Aliyev had obtained 25 MB of data from an Israeli company and 1 MB from a U.S.-based company.

He also had ties to the cybercriminal group “Alfa Black Cat”. In late 2023, he contacted a person nicknamed “Karnaval” and sold access credentials to a company for $500, which he received in cryptocurrency.

In addition, he sold data from a maritime company based in Argentina to private individuals.

The court proceedings will continue on May 1.

Tural Aliyev was arrested during the State Security Service operation. He is charged under Articles 271.2.1 (unauthorized access to a computer system), 272.2.1 (illegal acquisition of computer data), and 273-1.1 (distribution of tools used for cybercrimes) of the Criminal Code.

According to the indictment, over four years, the defendant accessed mobile phones and computer systems of both domestic and foreign individuals and organizations, reading their messages. He also obtained non-public information from foreign companies via cyberattacks.

