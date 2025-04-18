Kyrgyz Post, Chinese YTO Express join forces to innovate in logistics

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. Kyrgyzstan's state postal operator, Kyrgyz Post, and China's YTO Express Group discussed key areas of cooperation to strengthen logistics links between the countries and the region in general, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Post.

The talks, led by Marat Cherikchiev, CEO of Kyrgyz Post, and the management of YTO Express Group in China, discussed joint logistics projects aimed at improving the processing of international items and modernizing postal infrastructure.

Kyrgyz Post expects the partnership to open new opportunities for Kyrgyzstan in international logistics, enhancing the country's global trade position and customer service.

The collaboration is seen as a step toward digitalizing and growing cross-border trade, offering Kyrgyz entrepreneurs new ways to access international markets and ensuring efficient global deliveries.

Founded in 2000, YTO Express Group is a private Chinese logistics company headquartered in Shanghai. It operates courier services in major cities across mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.