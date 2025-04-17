Azerbaijan, Palestine brainstorm bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received the newly appointed Ambassador of Palestine, Ahmed Metani, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Metani presented a copy of his credentials to Bayramov. The minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, the security situation in the Middle East and Gaza, as well as regional peace and reconstruction efforts in the post-conflict period were discussed.

The development of Azerbaijan–Palestine cooperation in several areas, particularly in political, economic-trade, cultural, and humanitarian spheres was addressed. The sides also noted the potential for expanding partnerships within regional and international organizations, including the UN and the OIC.

The parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza. The importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza and addressing humanitarian challenges was emphasized. Azerbaijan’s position in support of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through peaceful means based on the norms and principles of international law, including the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the "two-state solution" principle, was reiterated.

Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance aimed at improving the situation of the brotherly Palestinian people affected by the conflict was noted with gratitude.

Bayramov also briefed the ambassador on the situation and realities in the region during and after the former conflict, including large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the liberated territories, demining efforts, and the progress of the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process.

Metani expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and stated that it is an honor to be appointed as Palestine’s ambassador to Azerbaijan. He affirmed his commitment to further strengthening the existing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

