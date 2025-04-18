Kyrgyzstan shares progress on Karakul Small HPP dev't

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. Construction of the Karakul Small HPP, located on the Kara-Suu River in Kyrgyzstan, is underway following the approved schedule, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the information, as of today, earthworks for the preparation of the 110 kV open distribution device (ODD) area have been completed, along with the grounding of the substation.

The following construction stages have also been completed:

- Construction and installation works for the main water intake unit;

- Active construction of the HPP building is currently ongoing, with concreting of levels I-IV completed up to a height of 727.9 meters;

- Installation of the pressure pipeline has been finished.

This month, construction work on the station building is expected to continue.

The plant’s planned capacity is 18 MW, with an annual average power output of 110 million kWh, which will provide electricity to approximately 3,600 homes in the region (averaging 5 kWh per house). The construction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

The project’s investor and general contractor is the Zhagalmai company. An investment agreement for the construction of the small HPP was signed on June 16, 2023, between Karakul HPP and Zhagalmai.