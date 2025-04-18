Azerbaijani delegation review milestones and future plans in CIS PA meetings (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba participated in the Council and 58th plenary sessions of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS PA) during her official visit to Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, the parliamentary press and public relations department told Trend.

The meetings focused on the activities and initiatives carried out within the framework of the CIS PA, as well as various organizational matters.

At the council meeting, Gafarova shared her views on the topics discussed.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation also took part in the plenary and commission sessions of the CIS Assembly’s spring meeting, where they delivered remarks and contributed to the discussions.

