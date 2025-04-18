Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has started in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnasts from 38 countries are throwing their hats in the ring, vying for medals in the tournament.



Athletes are showing their mettle on individual apparatus and in the all-around, leaving no stone unturned.

Azerbaijan is represented by Kamilla Seyidzade and Zohra Jafarova, performing in the rhythmic gymnastics program, and the group exercise team.

According to tradition, the AGF Trophy Cup will be handed over to the gymnast and group team that racked up the most execution points in this competition.



The competitions will wrap up on April 20.

