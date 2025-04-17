NMMC achieves record revenue, profit in 2024 on the back of higher gold production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (NMMC) reported record revenues in 2024, driven by a 5.4 percent increase in gold output, the NMMC told Trend.

The company released its IFRS financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, based on audited statements.

"NMMC has implemented 24 major investment projects over the past eight years with a total value of $3 billion. As a result, the production targets initially set for 2026 were achieved already in 2024 – two years ahead of schedule.

At the same time, NMMC continues to maintain its position as one of the industry's lowest-cost producers while investing in the company’s future sustainable growth," said Kuvandik Sanakulov, Chairman of the Management Board and General Director of NMMC.

NMMC is the world’s fourth-largest gold producer, with an annual output of 3.1 million ounces of gold (2024) and a total mineral resource base of 148 million ounces. The company’s operating mines include MuruntauMyutenbay, the world’s largest gold deposit with over 100 Moz resource base. NMMC employs over 47,000 people across 12 major mining sites and 9 processing facilities.