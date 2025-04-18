Russia offers mediation in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Russia is prepared to support potential nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, provided any deal is mutually acceptable and respects Iran’s legitimate interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

“We’re ready to assist in any way that Iran deems useful and that the U.S. would accept — whether through mediation or other forms of support,” Lavrov noted at a press conference.

He emphasized that Moscow views a nuclear-only agreement as the only realistic outcome. “Iran is willing to pursue a deal within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and that’s a critical factor,” he said. Lavrov cautioned against adding unrelated issues to the agenda, saying it could jeopardize progress.

His remarks came after indirect U.S.-Iran talks took place in Muscat on April 12, mediated by Oman. The discussions, led by Araghchi for Iran and U.S. presidential envoy Stephen Whitkoff, were described by Tehran as constructive and calm, with both sides agreeing to continue the dialogue.

According to the U.S. State Department, the next round of negotiations is set for April 19 in Rome.