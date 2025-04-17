Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan сhart path forward for stronger economic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan holds discussions on the promotion of mutual investments with Uzbekistan, implementation of joint projects, and strengthening of business partnership, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov held a video conference meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov.

The political will of the heads of state, high-level visits, meetings, and events that play a key role in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were emphasized during the meeting.

Moreover, it was noted that there is broad potential for effective cooperation between the two countries in areas such as investment, Azerbaijan’s industrial zones, and especially the establishment of joint food and industrial production in Karabakh.

The ongoing efforts to implement these opportunities were also emphasized.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan economic relations and shared views on expanding cooperation in investment and the implementation of joint projects.

The meeting featured a session of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Investment Company.

At the session, the promotion of mutual investments and the strengthening of business partnerships were discussed.

