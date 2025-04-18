Azerbaijani MP sketches out nation's relations with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ The relations between Azerbaijan and China are based on mutual trust, Azerbaijani MP and head of the Azerbaijan-China Parliamentary Friendship Group Soltan Mammadov told Trend.

According to him, it's plain as day that Azerbaijan has struck up strategic partnerships with a handful of countries, particularly with China.

The MP noted that the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China," signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana last year, marked a new chapter in the history of relations between our countries.

"The president of Azerbaijan has also emphasized in his speeches the importance of achieving a strategic partnership with a giant country like China. The declaration reflects important provisions on mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and coordination of activities on the most critical issues of regional and global security.

This document also envisions deepening practical cooperation within the framework of the 'Belt and Road' initiative. It highlights the development of investment cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, petrochemicals, green energy, electricity, high technologies and innovations, artificial intelligence, and space. All of this expresses the intention to develop the relations between Azerbaijan and China in a broad spectrum," Mammadov said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is very interested in the development of the green energy sector. Investment by Chinese companies in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector can play a significant role in the development of this field.

"During COP29, relevant documents were signed with several Chinese companies in the field of 'green energy.' China's experience in renewable energy production may be beneficial in achieving the goals set by Azerbaijan. Therefore, our country actively supports the investment initiatives of Chinese companies in this direction," he reminded.

Mammadov also highlighted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation works closely with the China People's Friendship Association with Foreign Countries.

The MP mentioned that the cooperation between the two organizations aims to contribute to the development of relations between states and peoples. As he stressed, numerous successful projects have seen the light of day thanks to this collaboration.

He pointed out that one of the key provisions of the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and China is the development of cooperation between legislative bodies within international and regional organizations.

"A few days ago, during a meeting with the Chinese delegation, the work done within the framework of bilateral relations was discussed, and an exchange of views took place on future projects. The development of inter-parliamentary relations is one of the issues of particular importance to both sides," Mammadov concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel