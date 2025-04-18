Finnair aircraft makes emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

The captain of a Finnair aircraft operating on the Bangkok–Helsinki route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the health condition of one of the passengers.

The Airbus A350 aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 12:06 local time. The airport's emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the aircraft. The passenger received on-site first aid, and after medical evaluation, was promptly transported to one of the capital's medical facilities.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport prioritizes the safety of passengers and crew and maintains a constant state of readiness to respond to emergency situations. The airport regularly conducts operational drills and safety simulations to ensure preparedness in such cases.