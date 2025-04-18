Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 18. Representatives of the diplomatic corps visiting Azerbaijan's Karabakh have started their visit to Shusha after Khankendi city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation has arrived in Shusha.

The guests were welcomed in the city by Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He provided the guests with detailed information about the city.

The delegation will get acquainted with the construction, restoration, and reconstruction work carried out here.