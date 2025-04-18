Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

Society Materials 18 April 2025 15:01 (UTC +04:00)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
Read more

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 18. Representatives of the diplomatic corps visiting Azerbaijan's Karabakh have started their visit to Shusha after Khankendi city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation has arrived in Shusha.

The guests were welcomed in the city by Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He provided the guests with detailed information about the city.

The delegation will get acquainted with the construction, restoration, and reconstruction work carried out here.

Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Diplomatic corps reps embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more