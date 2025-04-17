Azerbaijan posts increase in information and communication sector income

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan's revenues in the information and communication sector amounted to 823.5 million manat ($484.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on X, Trend reports.

