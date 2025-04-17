Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 17 April 2025 18:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan posts increase in information and communication sector income

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan's revenues in the information and communication sector amounted to 823.5 million manat ($484.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on X, Trend reports.

“In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan's revenues in the information and communication sector increased by 7.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024 and totaled 823.5 million manat ($484.5 million),” the post reads.

