Iranian FM signals potential for agreement with US in indirect talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ Iran and the US could reach an agreement through indirect talks, said the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow today with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Araghchi stated that Iran cannot engage in direct discussions with the US due to ongoing threats and Washington's maximum pressure policy.

Araghchi noted that the seriousness of the other side was evident during the first round of discussions in Muscat, Oman. He emphasized that a deal could be reached as long as there were no unfulfillable demands from either side.

The Iranian Foreign Minister articulated his readiness to engage in a comprehensive dialogue, indicating an openness to assimilate the fundamental stances of the counterparty in the imminent second phase of negotiations, slated for the morrow. Iran, he articulated, persists in its dedication to attaining a resolution devoid of irrational or impractical stipulations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel