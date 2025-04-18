AEOI official discloses co-work directions between Iran and IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold discussions to address certain issues that have been raised between the parties, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the Deputy Chairperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Kamalvandi, high-level technical talks are planned for the next two weeks during the visit of the IAEA's Deputy Director-General to Tehran.

The official indicated that there are persistent challenges that consistently manifest in IAEA reports yet have not substantively facilitated the progression of technical objectives. Consequently, these challenges have precipitated augmented stressors on the Iranian geopolitical landscape.

Kamalvandi emphasized that the aim of these discussions is to better manage the cooperation between the IAEA and various countries, moving forward in an effective and constructive direction.

