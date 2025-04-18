Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran’s Pars Energy Zone achieves significant export growth in recent years

Iran Materials 18 April 2025 08:14 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ Iran's Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) exported $11.2 billion worth of products, totaling around 24.6 million tons, during the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), the head of the Customs Administration of PSEEZ, Jafer Vanda, told reporters, Trend reports.

Vanda explained that the main exports from the zone included butane, propane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), light and heavy polyethylene, urea, ammonia, and naphtha.

He also noted that the products were primarily exported to China, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.

Furthermore, the official mentioned that around $770 million worth of 53,700 tons of goods were imported to the zone during the same period.

Iran’s Pars Energy Special Economic Zone spans an area of 54,000 hectares. The zone is divided into two sections: Pars-1 (Assaluyeh) and Pars-2 (Kangan). Pars-1 houses eight gas processing plants and 22 petrochemical plants, while Pars-2 includes five gas processing plants and 12 petrochemical plants.

The report of the Iranian Customs Administration shows that Iran exported 152 million tons of non-oil products worth $57.8 billion during the last Iranian year, meaning a year-on-year growth of 15.6 percent in value and 10 percent in weight.

-----

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more