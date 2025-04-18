Iran’s Pars Energy Zone achieves significant export growth in recent years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ Iran's Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) exported $11.2 billion worth of products, totaling around 24.6 million tons, during the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), the head of the Customs Administration of PSEEZ, Jafer Vanda, told reporters, Trend reports.

Vanda explained that the main exports from the zone included butane, propane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), light and heavy polyethylene, urea, ammonia, and naphtha.

He also noted that the products were primarily exported to China, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.