Iran’s Pars Energy Zone achieves significant export growth in recent years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Iran's Pars
Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) exported $11.2 billion worth
of products, totaling around 24.6 million tons, during the last
Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), the
head of the Customs Administration of PSEEZ, Jafer Vanda, told
reporters, Trend
reports.
Vanda explained that the main exports from the zone included
butane, propane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), light and heavy
polyethylene, urea, ammonia, and naphtha.
He also noted that the products were primarily exported to
China, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.
Furthermore, the official mentioned that around $770 million
worth of 53,700 tons of goods were imported to the zone during the
same period.
Iran’s Pars Energy Special Economic Zone spans an area of 54,000
hectares. The zone is divided into two sections: Pars-1 (Assaluyeh)
and Pars-2 (Kangan). Pars-1 houses eight gas processing plants and
22 petrochemical plants, while Pars-2 includes five gas processing
plants and 12 petrochemical plants.
The report of the Iranian Customs Administration shows that Iran
exported 152 million tons of non-oil products worth $57.8 billion
during the last Iranian year, meaning a year-on-year growth of 15.6
percent in value and 10 percent in weight.
