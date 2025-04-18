Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia set to transform trade, investment, and energy relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 18. President Serdar Berdimuhammedov received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Turkmenistan, Amer bin Ali Al-Shehri, Trend reports, via Turkmenistan's MFA.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. It was noted that trade turnover between the countries continues to grow annually, and there are ample opportunities for further intensification of purposeful interaction.

The key areas of further cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were identified as the fuel and energy complex, trade, investment, transportation and communications, chemical industry, textiles, and agriculture.

Expressing confidence in the continued development of bilateral relations for the welfare and prosperity of both countries and their peoples, the President of Turkmenistan extended his best wishes to the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Turkmenistan.

Following the meeting, the diplomat once again expressed gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhammedov for the warm hospitality and assured that he would make all efforts to further strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between the countries.

Earlier in April, President Berdimuhammedov met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State, Emir Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud. During that meeting, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in trade, economy, and energy. This dialogue was consistent with Turkmenistan's broader economic strategy to modernize and attract foreign investment.