Uzbekistan, Slovakia’s Eximbank join forces on new energy and export initiatives

Economy Materials 17 April 2025 18:30 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. Deputy Minister of Uzbekistan Akram Aliyev met with Milan Horváth, Deputy Director General of Eximbank of Slovakia in Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

In the course of the meeting, it was noted that Eximbank, in cooperation with Slovak companies and commercial banks, is currently finalizing the structure of financing and insurance of export contracts in Uzbekistan.

The parties reached agreements on several promising areas of cooperation, including the provision of long-term export credits, insurance for large export contracts, collaboration in the energy sector, and long-term financing for projects in Uzbekistan.

