Benin and Kazakhstan mark milestone in diplomacy with key agreement

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 18. As part of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, Adjadi Bakari, to Kazakhstan and his meeting with Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed, outlining political and diplomatic consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, Trend reports.

The visit, representing a seminal event in the annals of bilateral relations, emerged as a pivotal milestone in the evolution of cooperative dynamics, catalyzing a renewed impetus for interaction between the two nations.

During the negotiation process, the stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue encompassing a diverse array of topics, addressing critical domains of synergy, including geopolitical, economic, and socio-cultural humanitarian partnerships.

“Particular attention is given to transport connectivity. Kazakhstan ensures 90 percent of the land transit from China to Europe, while Benin plays a key role as a gateway to West and Central Africa through the Port of Cotonou. In this regard, the interlocutors advocated for the development of connections within the framework of the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative and the Middle Corridor, including negotiations between the transport ministries and logistics companies of the two countries,” the Kazakh Ministry reported.

The ministers additionally concentrated on amplifying synergies in pivotal domains—commerce, logistics frameworks, and digital transformation initiatives. In this context, the commitment to enhance the legislative architecture and escalate engagements across multiple tiers was substantiated.

"In the new geopolitical conditions, Kazakhstan's economic policy towards the African continent prioritizes equal and mutually beneficial partnerships. We are interested in developing cooperation with Benin in promising areas such as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization, and telecommunications," emphasized Nurtleu.

The head of Benin's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for his part, tipped his hat to Kazakhstan, expressing that he was truly taken aback by the country's achievements on both the home front and the global stage.



"Kazakhstan's achievements are the result of the effective work of the government and the personal contribution of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Our countries share common values, and it is on this foundation that we strive to build strong, dynamic, and productive relations," he stated.

To note, by the conclusion of 2024, the bilateral trade volume between Kazakhstan and the African continent exceeded $700 million. To enhance collaborative synergies, the Kazakh authorities articulated their willingness to deploy a trade delegation to Benin.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel