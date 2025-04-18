Peerstack Academy: Qwasar Silicon Valley's IT Education Programs Now in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

The official opening ceremony of Peerstack Academy, established through a partnership between NEQSOL Academy (part of NEQSOL Holding), the Education Development Fund, and Technology SNI, has taken place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Peerstack Academy introduces the globally recognized education programs of Qwasar Silicon Valley, a US-based tech education provider, to Azerbaijan. The Academy aims to train internationally qualified professionals in the field of information technology. It operates in a state-of-the-art learning facility located on the campus of Azerbaijan Technical University.

The Academy offers intensive full-stack programming training based on international standards, with a strong focus on project-based and practical learning. The curriculum, developed in accordance with Qwasar Silicon Valley’s methodology, reflects real-world industry workflows. During the course, students gain hands-on experience with technologies such as Ruby, JavaScript, React, PostgreSQL, and REST APIs, and graduate with two internationally accredited diplomas and a portfolio of production-ready applications.

NEQSOL Holding covers 70% of the tuition fees for students. This support not only makes the program more accessible but also contributes to the development of the tech sector in the country. Students selected through a nationwide admission process launched in 2024 have already begun their studies.

Speakers at the event included Jamal Rzayev, Director of Peerstack Academy; Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University; Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan; Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer at NEQSOL Holding; Rasul Hashimov, Head of the Project Management Department at the Education Development Fund; and Kwame Yamgnane, CEO of Qwasar Silicon Valley.

“Peerstack Academy is a long-term investment in the digital future and part of our broader strategy to support innovation, education, and human capital development in the region. By bringing young talent together with global-standard education and advanced practices, we are laying a strong foundation for the next generation of engineers, professionals, and entrepreneurs,” – said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding.

“At the Education Development Fund, we believe that investing in innovative and high-quality education is essential to our country’s development. Peerstack Academy is a clear example of how strong partnerships can make globally competitive skills more accessible and help build the workforce of the future,” – said Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund.

Speakers emphasized Peerstack Academy as a successful example of a strategic partnership that bridges the gap between education and labor market demands. The innovative learning environment, cutting-edge programs, and Qwasar’s advanced teaching approach were particularly highlighted.

NEQSOL Holding representatives also noted the growing demand for skilled IT professionals in the country and the gap between supply and demand, positioning Peerstack Academy as a response to this need – with graduates potentially joining companies within the Holding.

For more information and applications:

Website: peerstack.tech

Facebook: facebook.com/peerstack.tech

Instagram: instagram.com/peerstack.tech

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/peerstack-academy

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in 11 countries across telecommunications, energy, construction, and high-tech.

The Education Development Fund is a public legal entity that supports the development of Azerbaijan’s education system and helps modernize the infrastructure of public educational institutions.

Qwasar Silicon Valley is a US-based technology education provider offering intensive, project-based training programs in software engineering, full-stack development, data science, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and DevOps.