Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 18 April 2025 21:00 (UTC +04:00)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. At an open court hearing on criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and waging a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, horrific video footage of the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia were shown, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more