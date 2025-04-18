Court screens horrifying video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. At an open court hearing on criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and waging a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, horrific video footage of the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia were shown, Trend reports.

