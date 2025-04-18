Public life in Azerbaijan's Khankendi returns to its natural course - Turkish ambassador

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 18. Public and educational life in Khankendi city has truly returned to its natural course despite a short time having passed since its liberation, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün told Trend.

He said that the social scene in Khankendi is back in full swing.

"We visited the university. The students there were lively, dynamic, and excited. There were 1,200 students. We were happy to be there and to see the work done by the Azerbaijani government in this region. We visited the Faculty of Fine Arts. We listened to the students' presentations. I congratulate them highly.

In a short period, they have already raised very successful students. The students are studying in specific fields such as engineering, but they also speak English very well. This means that in the upcoming period, successful individuals will emerge from the Karabakh region, as well as from Khankendi and Shusha. This has been achieved thanks to the great foresight, effort, and support of President Ilham Aliyev. I congratulate everyone who contributed to and worked on all of this.

As Türkiye, a brotherly country, we are very pleased to see Azerbaijan’s achievements, especially the development happening in Karabakh. We came here and saw success. We hope that even better things will be done in the future. The development and restoration work continues with great leaps. We saw the roads, buildings, electrification, and schools. We witnessed all of this and were happy," he added.

