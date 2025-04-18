Visit of Azerbaijan-accredited foreign diplomats to Khankendi and Shusha kicks off (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have begun visits to Khankendi and Shusha cities, Trend reports.

The delegation is accompanied by Assistant to the President - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The delegation first arrived at Fuzuli International Airport. Then, representatives of the diplomatic corps will visit the city of Khankendi and meet with students of Garabagh University.

After familiarizing themselves with Khankendi, they will visit the city of Shusha and get acquainted with the development and construction works carried out there.

