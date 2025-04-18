Uzbekistan, US companies strike key deals on critical minerals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 18. Uzbekistan and the US companies signed agreements on critical minerals, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between a delegation from the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade (MIIT) of Uzbekistan, led by Minister Laziz Kudratov, and the US companies.

The MIIT delegation presented tailored investment proposals and highlighted the favorable business environment in Uzbekistan. Several US companies praised the country’s ongoing reforms and expressed interest in expanding their operations in Uzbekistan.

The discussions led to the signing of agreements in the field of critical minerals that include investments in exploration and mining, construction of high-pressure grinding (HPGR) complexes, adoption of advanced technologies, and value-addition of critical raw materials. These agreements also include plans to upgrade the skills of Uzbek specialists.

Moreover, deadlines were set for the implementation of new projects in Uzbekistan’s tourism sector, specifically the construction of hotels, further enhancing the country's hospitality infrastructure.

The agreements are supported by formal contracts, with dedicated project managers assigned to oversee the successful implementation of each initiative. The MIIT delegation’s visit continues, with further efforts to solidify partnerships between Uzbekistan and the US.