Uzbekistan rolls out red carpet for Turkish delegation prior to business forum

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 18 The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Ankara Chamber of Industry, led by Deputy Chairman Mete Caglayan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The meeting addressed organizational matters related to the upcoming 8th session of the Uzbekistan– Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Forum, scheduled to be held in Tashkent this May.

Additionally, the Uzbek side presented a range of promising investment projects to the Turkish delegation, focusing on priority sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, leather production, jewelry, construction materials, and furniture manufacturing.

Caglayan expressed his commitment to supporting efforts in attracting potential investors for the successful implementation of the proposed projects.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $418 million from January through February 2025. Data from Uzbekistan's Committee on Statistics shows that the figure fell 4.3 percent in a year that saw turnover total $436.3 million.

Founded in 1964, the Ankara Chamber of Industry serves as a pivotal nexus for more than 100 enterprises spanning 67 distinct industrial verticals.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel