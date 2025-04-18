Foreign diplomats briefed on building, installation work in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 18. Construction is underway in Khankendi city for the Victory Park, Conference Center, Victory Museum, Khankendi football stadium, special representative office building, business, and cultural centers, Elchin Yusubov, the spokesman of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service and special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said during the visit of foreign diplomats to the city, Trend reports.

Yusubov noted that thanks to the attention and care of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Khankendi is set to blossom into one of the most picturesque cities in the region, and the long-awaited homecoming of those who have been away from their roots for over 35 years will be guaranteed.

Delegates from the diplomatic community accredited in Azerbaijan, representatives from various international entities, and military attachés engaged in a site visit to Khankendi city to observe the extensive infrastructural developments currently underway.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel